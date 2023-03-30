Has Hollywood Finally Figured Out Video Games?



Matt is joined by author and media investor Matthew Ball to discuss the recent boom in successful video game adaptations in Hollywood, whether this is the beginning of a new trend, which studios are best suited to capitalize on this movement, and how this affects the metaverse. Matt finishes the show by giving a box office prediction about the opening weekend for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Matthew Ball

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

