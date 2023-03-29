 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marvel’s Bad CGI and the Firing of a “Kingmaker”

Matt is joined by Chris Lee—Vulture and New York Magazine senior reporter—to talk Disney’s firing of Victoria Alonso, Marvel’s declining CGI quality, and more

By Matthew Belloni
AP Images


Matt is joined by Chris Lee, a senior reporter at Vulture and New York Magazine, to discuss why the quality of visual effects in comic book movies, particularly Marvel movies, seems to be declining. They discuss Marvel’s questionable employment practices, how it outsources portions of its VFX for cheap, the possibility of a VFX union, and how Marvel chooses and oversees its directors. Then they read the tea leaves on Disney’s firing of Victoria Alonso: the president of physical, postproduction, VFX, and animation at Marvel Studios.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Chris Lee
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renald

