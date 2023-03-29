Marvel’s Bad CGI and the Firing of a “Kingmaker”



Matt is joined by Chris Lee, a senior reporter at Vulture and New York Magazine, to discuss why the quality of visual effects in comic book movies, particularly Marvel movies, seems to be declining. They discuss Marvel’s questionable employment practices, how it outsources portions of its VFX for cheap, the possibility of a VFX union, and how Marvel chooses and oversees its directors. Then they read the tea leaves on Disney’s firing of Victoria Alonso: the president of physical, postproduction, VFX, and animation at Marvel Studios.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click this link: puck.news/thetown

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Chris Lee

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renald

Subscribe: Spotify