‘The Mandalorian,’ Season 3, Episode 5. Plus, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Reactions

The guys also talk about whether ‘Chapter 4’ is the best movie in the series

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
It’s a pirate’s life for the Midnight Boys! The Mandalorian returns, and the team is back to give their thoughts and reactions to all the action that went down in this week’s episode (09:04). Later, they also give their impressions on the explosive new film John Wick: Chapter 4 and talk about whether it’s the best in the series (69:13).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

