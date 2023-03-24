 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lionsgate Film Chief Joe Drake on ‘John Wick’ and the Modern Independent Studio

Matt is joined by the chair of the motion picture group at Lionsgate, Joe Drake, to talk about how the ‘John Wick’ series came to be and the future of the franchise

Matt is joined by the chair of the motion picture group at Lionsgate, Joe Drake, to talk about how the John Wick series came to be and the future of the franchise, how hard it is for a non-major studio to compete with other studios in the theatrical business, making originals vs. franchises, and how an independent movie studio survives in 2023. They also discuss a potential sale of Lionsgate and what is next for the company. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the final season of Succession.

