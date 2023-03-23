 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

BET and the Future of Small Streamers

Matt and Julia Alexander break down what the sale of BET means for Paramount

By Matthew Belloni
Streaming Service Netflix Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images


Matt is joined by Puck contributor and analyst at Parrot Analytics Julia Alexander to talk about Paramount selling the BET, a rare instance in which a media conglomerate sells an entire network and streaming service. They discuss why Paramount is selling BET, rumored potential suitors like Tyler Perry and Diddy, and the argument for small streamers to be in the hands of independent owners instead of major media conglomerates. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about John Wick: Chapter 4.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click this link: puck.news/thetown

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Julia Alexander

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

‘Lucky Hank’ and the Appeals of Soft Television

Plus, reacting to the latest episode of ‘The Mandalorian’ and talking a ‘The Day of the Jackal’ remake

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

High Hopes for the Phillies Season. And Who’s Currently the Best Athlete in Philadelphia?

James Seltzer and Jack Fritz join to talk Bryce Harper’s return, Trea Turner’s potential run for MVP, and the best athletes in Philadelphia

By Sheil Kapadia

Goldberg Is a Free Agent

David and Kaz also talk about Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo and Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns’s face-off on ‘Raw’

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Chad Finn on the WEEI Controversy, and Pete Abraham on Yoshida Hype. Plus, All In on Lamar Jackson!

Brian also touches on Tom Brady’s media future and Finn’s new book about the Red Sox

By Brian Barrett

UWCL, X-Factor, and ‘Ted Lasso’

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Becky Taylor-Gill and Stadio’s Ryan Hunn to discuss the quarterfinal first legs in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and more

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

How NBA Star Status Impacts Playoff Pressure, Bucks GM Jon Horst, Plus a Sweet 16 of “the Worst Guys”

Jon Horst joins to talk building a team around Giannis, the MVP race, a look back at the Jrue Holiday trade, and more

By Ryen Russillo