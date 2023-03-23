BET and the Future of Small Streamers



Matt is joined by Puck contributor and analyst at Parrot Analytics Julia Alexander to talk about Paramount selling the BET, a rare instance in which a media conglomerate sells an entire network and streaming service. They discuss why Paramount is selling BET, rumored potential suitors like Tyler Perry and Diddy, and the argument for small streamers to be in the hands of independent owners instead of major media conglomerates. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about John Wick: Chapter 4.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Julia Alexander

