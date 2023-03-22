 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 4 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys return to recap the new episode of ‘The Mandalorian,’ “The Foundling.” They also cover the drama going on behind the scenes at DC and a major figurehead leaving Marvel Studios.

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Disney+


The Midnight Boys are here to pick up the scraps and forge a new pod on the latest episode of The Mandalorian (05:21). They discuss the latest adventure that Din and Bo find themselves on as well as some teaching moments for little Grogu. Later they talk about the little drama going on behind the scenes of DC and a major figurehead leaving Marvel Studios (56:06).

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

The ‘Mandalorian’ Chapter 20 Recap: “The Foundling” Takes Us Into Grogu’s Past—and Back to the Show’s Sweet Spot

A narrative course correction back to our favorite characters and a surprising (and satisfying) answer to a long-standing question put a season that’s still running a little low on propellant back on track

By Ben Lindbergh

The Bloodline or the Elite, Who’s Better? Plus, Kaz Joins to Talk WaleMania VII.

Plus, Andy Kaufman is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 2 more

Ja Morant’s Suspension Is Over. The Journey He’s Embarked on Is Just Beginning.

Morant will likely make his return to basketball on Wednesday, following his suspension from the NBA. But you can’t put a timetable on the kind of growth he is seeking, even as the PR machine is already working.

By Seerat Sohi

One Big Question for Each Men’s Sweet 16 Matchup

Can UCLA handle Drew Timme? Does Princeton have what it takes to keep up its Cinderella run? And can Texas run Xavier’s limited lineup off the floor? That and more ahead of the Sweet 16.

By Steven Ruiz

We Demand More World Baseball Classics

The WBC concluded in spectacular, Marvel-esque fashion on Tuesday night, and it’s a travesty that we have to wait until 2026 for the next one

By Ben Lindbergh

All of the Lingering Questions Ahead of Season 2 of ‘Yellowjackets’

Seriously, like, all of them—because when a question is answered in this cannibal-teen mystery, it only raises more questions

By Jodi Walker