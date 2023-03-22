The ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 4 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys are here to pick up the scraps and forge a new pod on the latest episode of The Mandalorian (05:21). They discuss the latest adventure that Din and Bo find themselves on as well as some teaching moments for little Grogu. Later they talk about the little drama going on behind the scenes of DC and a major figurehead leaving Marvel Studios (56:06).
Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
