 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Asteroid About to Hit Baseball, the ‘Match of the Day’ Controversy, and Seth Rogen vs. Critics

Bryan and Jason Gay also dive into JJ Redick’s response to shows like ‘First Take’

By Bryan Curtis
Celebrity Sightings In London - March 13, 2023 Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images


Bryan is joined by Jason Gay to break down BBC’s response to political comments by Match of the Day host Gary Lineker. They discuss Lineker’s support from colleagues and the all-too-familiar reaction when sportscasters talk politics (1:53). Then, they weigh in on Diamond Sports’ bankruptcy and how this will affect the sport of baseball if it’s forced to be broadcast locally (10:56). Later, they touch on Seth Rogen’s commentary about film critics on the Diary of a CEO podcast (24:40) before diving into JJ Redick’s response to shows like First Take (33:12) and then Aaron Rodgers’s potential with the Jets and New York media (38:43). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and Jason Gay Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Jason Gay
Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

“I Am Seriously Disgusted!” TFFI 30 With Mark Goldbridge and Dave Watson

Manchester United are held to a draw, Arsenal thrash Fulham and Bournemouth upset Liverpool at home!

By Ben Foster

Escape From the Island of Relevancy, Part 1

Roman Reigns and the Bloodline saga are at the heart of WrestleMania season this year. How does the modern era’s hottest angle really compare to the greatest stories ever told?

By Nick Bond

Powerhouse Hobbs Destroys Wardlow … and His Rental Car

Elsewhere, Roxanne Perez and Athena take on their toughest opponents yet, while Matt Tremont and Tank get medieval on each other

By Phil Schneider

The Present and Future of Police Reform

Bakari Sellers is joined by criminal justice scholar Paul Butler

By Bakari Sellers

When Football Meets Politics, and Wins

Musa and Ryan also discuss Bournemouth’s win over Liverpool, Schalke and Dortmund’s derby draw, and Barcelona’s win against Athletic Club

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Chelsea Indomitable, Spurs Inexcusable, Bunny Shaw Inevitable

Flo, Gilly, Jessy, and Becky discuss the big game at the top of the WSL table, Spurs’ unbelievably bad run and the unstoppable force that is Bunny Shaw

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes