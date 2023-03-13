The Asteroid About to Hit Baseball, the ‘Match of the Day’ Controversy, and Seth Rogen vs. Critics

Bryan is joined by Jason Gay to break down BBC’s response to political comments by Match of the Day host Gary Lineker. They discuss Lineker’s support from colleagues and the all-too-familiar reaction when sportscasters talk politics (1:53). Then, they weigh in on Diamond Sports’ bankruptcy and how this will affect the sport of baseball if it’s forced to be broadcast locally (10:56). Later, they touch on Seth Rogen’s commentary about film critics on the Diary of a CEO podcast (24:40) before diving into JJ Redick’s response to shows like First Take (33:12) and then Aaron Rodgers’s potential with the Jets and New York media (38:43). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and Jason Gay Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Jason Gay
Producer: Erika Cervantes
