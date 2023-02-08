True Crime Is Murdering Documentaries



Matt is joined by New York Magazine features writer Reeves Wiedeman to discuss his latest piece, about the complicated state of documentaries right now. Reeves talks about how the true crime genre and the celebrity-produced documentary space have dominated the market for buyers, leaving little room for more traditional works of art and journalism to poke through. They discuss the ease with which these glorified reality TV or public-relations exercises can be made, why streamers continue to spend more and more on acquiring these projects, and whether or not this bubble will burst.

Click here for a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ...

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Reeves Wiedeman

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify