 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

True Crime Is Murdering Documentaries

Matt and Reeves Wiedeman discuss the influence of reality TV, true crime, and celebrity public relations on the current state of documentaries

By Matthew Belloni
Netflix


Matt is joined by New York Magazine features writer Reeves Wiedeman to discuss his latest piece, about the complicated state of documentaries right now. Reeves talks about how the true crime genre and the celebrity-produced documentary space have dominated the market for buyers, leaving little room for more traditional works of art and journalism to poke through. They discuss the ease with which these glorified reality TV or public-relations exercises can be made, why streamers continue to spend more and more on acquiring these projects, and whether or not this bubble will burst.

Click here for a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ...

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Reeves Wiedeman
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Patrick Mahomes Took the Next Step in His Development—by Getting More Boring

Throughout the early part of his career, Mahomes was defined by trick shots, deep balls, and awe-inspiring ridiculousness. But after his Super Bowl loss in the 2020 season, he put a greater emphasis on the basics—and that’s led to perhaps his best campaign yet.

By Steven Ruiz

The Super Bowl of Sports Radio With Chris “Mad Dog” Russo and Mike Felger

Bryan talks to Mad Dog about his career as a radio host and his favorite thing about radio before discussing Tom Brady and Bill Belichick with Mike

By Bryan Curtis

Behind the Scenes of LeBron Being Crowned the NBA’s Scoring King

A picturesque fadeaway, a moment with Kareem, and (ahem) a loss to the Thunder. James’s historic night might not have been perfect, but it told us a lot about LeBron, this season, and his path to this point.

By Seerat Sohi

Surviving the “Macarena”

In 1996, a song conquered the world. It nearly destroyed us all.

By Rob Harvilla

Getting to Know Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis

After no. 18 Indiana took down no. 1 Purdue over the weekend, KOC and J. Kyle Mann take a look at two promising prospects from the Hoosiers

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Recapping ‘You People’

Justin and Micah review the new Netflix movie ‘You People,’ starring Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Jonah Hill

By Helena Hunt