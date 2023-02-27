 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Perfect Storm for a Writers Strike

Plus, Matt discusses the future of ‘Yellowstone’

By Matthew Belloni
Writers Guild of America Strike - Day One Photo by Alexandra Wyman/WireImage


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss what a potential writers strike would look like for Hollywood, how the economics of streaming have hurt writers, what they want, whether or not the studios would want a strike, and how this would affect your favorite television shows and movies. Matt and Craig finish the show with a prediction about the future of Yellowstone.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guests: Lucas Shaw
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

