The Perfect Storm for a Writers Strike



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss what a potential writers strike would look like for Hollywood, how the economics of streaming have hurt writers, what they want, whether or not the studios would want a strike, and how this would affect your favorite television shows and movies. Matt and Craig finish the show with a prediction about the future of Yellowstone.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guests: Lucas Shaw

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

