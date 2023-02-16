The Companies Most Likely to Be Sold or Acquired in 2023

Matt is joined by Axios senior media reporter and CNN media analyst Sara Fischer to discuss the current state of the deal market for entertainment companies and who she is watching for possible acquisitions or sales. Sara predicts what could happen to digital media companies like Vice, Disney’s acquisition possibilities, potential buyers for WWE, Lionsgate spinning off Starz, YouTube’s valuable IP, NBCU, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount’s likelihood of consolidation, and the state of the struggling podcast industry.
Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Sara Fischer
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
