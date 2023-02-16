 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Companies Most Likely to Be Sold or Acquired in 2023

Matt and Sara Fischer discuss the current state of the deal market for entertainment companies like Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, YouTube, and Paramount

By Matthew Belloni
WarnerMedia - Discovery Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Axios senior media reporter and CNN media analyst Sara Fischer to discuss the current state of the deal market for entertainment companies and who she is watching for possible acquisitions or sales. Sara predicts what could happen to digital media companies like Vice, Disney’s acquisition possibilities, potential buyers for WWE, Lionsgate spinning off Starz, YouTube’s valuable IP, NBCU, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount’s likelihood of consolidation, and the state of the struggling podcast industry.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Sara Fischer
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

From Far and Wide and Light-Years Away

It’s now time that we give Asuka—the Empress sent from tomorrow to take back today—and her entrance music the deep dive they deserve

By Nick Bond

How I Won a Ferrari and a Bentley! Seven-Time Champion Stephen Hendry!

Hendry talks about the "hardest play in sport"—the 147 break—the impact of psychology in sports, and winning Ferraris by simply playing snooker

By Ben Foster

Criminal Justice and Capital Punishment With Bryan Stevenson

Bakari and Bryan also discuss the state of mass incarceration under the Biden administration

By Bakari Sellers

Jerry Jarrett Created Pro Wrestling as We Know It

The hyper-creative Memphis promoter left an indelible stamp on the sport, helping to bridge the gap from the territorial era to the present

By Oliver Lee Bateman

The Ringer MMA February Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Who gets the top spot after Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev’s showdown at UFC 284? Here are our updated rankings and a look ahead to next month’s monster card.

By Chuck Mindenhall

Bonus Interview: Andrew Brace Enters the Andy Goode Suite

World Rugby referee Andrew Brace talks about his time as a player and that controversial England-France call

By The Rugby Pod