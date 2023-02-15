The Responsibility of Being Bomani Jones



The Full Go returns as Jason explains why the Magic’s loss on Monday is by far the worst of the season (03:59). Next, ESPN’s and HBO’s Bomani Jones joins the show for a candid conversation about working in media, the upcoming CBA talks with the NBA, Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes, what he thinks the Bears should do with the top overall pick in the upcoming draft, and the challenges of producing his TV show on HBO, Game Theory With Bomani Jones (18:32). Also, TNT’s Stan Van Gundy joins Jason to discuss all of the Bulls’ struggles this season, the importance of Lonzo Ball in Billy Donovan’s offense, Patrick Williams, why he believes we have devalued the regular season, and more (52:32).

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: Bomani Jones and Stan Van Gundy

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

