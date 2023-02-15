 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Responsibility of Being Bomani Jones

Plus, talking the unathletic Chicago Bulls with Stan Van Gundy

By Jason Goff
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix


The Full Go returns as Jason explains why the Magic’s loss on Monday is by far the worst of the season (03:59). Next, ESPN’s and HBO’s Bomani Jones joins the show for a candid conversation about working in media, the upcoming CBA talks with the NBA, Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes, what he thinks the Bears should do with the top overall pick in the upcoming draft, and the challenges of producing his TV show on HBO, Game Theory With Bomani Jones (18:32). Also, TNT’s Stan Van Gundy joins Jason to discuss all of the Bulls’ struggles this season, the importance of Lonzo Ball in Billy Donovan’s offense, Patrick Williams, why he believes we have devalued the regular season, and more (52:32).

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Bomani Jones and Stan Van Gundy
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

The Future of Everything 2023 Edition With Derek Thompson

Bill and Derek make predictions for tech, sports, and entertainment

By Bill Simmons and Derek Thompson

Gannon and Steichen Are Both Headed for Greener Pastures

Ben and Sheil break down how the Eagles should replace both coordinators this offseason

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Derek Carr Is a Free Agent, and the Eagles Lose Both Coordinators

Plus, discussing whether the Ravens’ new offensive coordinator can keep Lamar Jackson in Baltimore

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

How Would You Draft an NBA All-Star Team for a Playoff Series?

Kyle and Seerat discuss hypothetical teams that could make a playoff run

By J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi

The Knicks Finally Beat the Nets, and Derek Carr Is Officially a Free Agent

Plus, chatting with Tony Gonzalez, Victor Cruz, and Alec Ingold

By John Jastremski

First Impressions After the Trade Deadline: Not Buying Into the Mavs and the Lakers’ Ceiling

Plus, talking Jalen Brunson’s rising star power and Jacque Vaughn’s comments about Ben Simmons

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor