Chris and Andy talk about Super Bowl LVII and some of the trailers that were featured during the game, including ones for The Flash (10:53) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (25:02). Then, they talk about the latest episode of The Last of Us and how the show keeps resetting itself and its characters (30:51).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

