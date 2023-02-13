Super Bowl Reaction Pod on the Announcers, the Ads, the Penalty, and Much More

Bryan and David react to the 57th Super Bowl, which ended with the Kansas City Chiefs taking home the championship win against the Philadelphia Eagles. They begin with thoughts on the controversial fourth-quarter holding call, discuss Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt’s analysis, and touch on all the celebrity commercials and Rihanna’s halftime performance before wrapping things up with some pregame notes. Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS