‘The Last of Us’ Episode 5 Recap



Charles and Van share their instant reactions to the fifth episode of The Last of Us. They discuss the moral complexities of both Kathleen and Henry, as well as what it means to be a “good” or “bad” person in the apocalypse. Next, they talk about Sam and Henry’s tragic demise and how the show’s side characters continue to be just as compelling as Joel and Ellie. Along the way, the guys debate whether this episode is the strongest of the series so far.

Hosts: Charles Holmes and Van Lathan

Producer: Kai Grady

