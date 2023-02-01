 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Future of Live Events and Late Night TV With Grammys EP Ben Winston

Is it possible for a nightly late-night talk show to succeed on streaming?

By Matthew Belloni
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy


Matt is joined by Ben Winston, executive producer of the 2023 Grammy Awards, to talk about why the Grammys are the most difficult awards show to produce, the messy transition from cable to streaming for live events, the end of The Late Late Show with James Corden, and if it’s possible for a nightly late-night talk show to succeed on streaming.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Ben Winston
