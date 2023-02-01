The Future of Live Events and Late Night TV With Grammys EP Ben Winston



Matt is joined by Ben Winston, executive producer of the 2023 Grammy Awards, to talk about why the Grammys are the most difficult awards show to produce, the messy transition from cable to streaming for live events, the end of The Late Late Show with James Corden, and if it’s possible for a nightly late-night talk show to succeed on streaming.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Ben Winston

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

