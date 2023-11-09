 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Golden Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Episode 7 Recaps

Juliet and Callie go over Jesse’s hosting performance in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ and predict who will be the Golden Bachelorette before breaking down the drama in ‘Paradise’

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Juliet returns with cohost Callie Curry to discuss all the happenings of both The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Episode 7. First, with Golden Bachelor, the ladies discuss Theresa getting picked to be in the final two (:47), the very interesting potty humor that has gone on throughout the season (7:38), Jesse’s all-around hosting performance this season (10:14), “The Women Tell All,” the ladies’ reactions to being on The Golden Bachelor, and who they think will be the Golden Bachelorette (17:01). On the Paradise side, the ladies discuss the Kat, John Henry, and Olivia love triangle (19:33); Jess and Blake’s situationship (26:01); Brayden and Becca’s short-lived romance (29:32); Charity’s appearance for Eliza and Aaron B. drama (36:30); and more!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Jade Whaley
