Who Is Really Tanking? Plus, a Midseason Confidence Draft.



‌Nora Princiotti opens by speaking with Danny Kelly about Caleb Williams, who will end up with the first overall pick, and C.J. Stroud. Then, she is joined by Lindsay Jones to create their draft for who will win the regular-season awards, Super Bowl, and more.

