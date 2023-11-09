The End of the Actors Strike With Duncan Crabtree-Ireland



On Wednesday night, SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP reached a tentative deal on a three-year contract valued at over $1 billion, ending the longest strike in the union’s history at 118 days. Matt is joined by the national executive director and chief negotiator for SAG-AFTRA, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, to give more details on what the actors won in their new deal. They discuss the provisions for consent and compensation with AI, the new streaming and viewership-based program for residuals, why he was thrilled when George Clooney offered a proposal, Fran Drescher’s presence in the negotiating room, potential lessons learned, and so much more.

