Filed under:

The End of the Actors Strike With Duncan Crabtree-Ireland

On Wednesday night, SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP reached a tentative deal on a three-year contract valued at over $1 billion, ending the longest strike in the union’s history at 118 days

By Matthew Belloni
SAG-AFTRA And Studios Inch Closer To Deal After AI Breakthrough Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images


On Wednesday night, SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP reached a tentative deal on a three-year contract valued at over $1 billion, ending the longest strike in the union’s history at 118 days. Matt is joined by the national executive director and chief negotiator for SAG-AFTRA, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, to give more details on what the actors won in their new deal. They discuss the provisions for consent and compensation with AI, the new streaming and viewership-based program for residuals, why he was thrilled when George Clooney offered a proposal, Fran Drescher’s presence in the negotiating room, potential lessons learned, and so much more.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Duncan Crabtree-Ireland
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

