 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why Batman and Everything Else Is Coming to Netflix

Matt and Lucas Shaw break down Warner Bros. Discovery’s licensing of DC films to Netflix

By Matthew Belloni
Warner Bros.


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss how the non-Netflix streaming services can survive in a Netflix-dominated world. They discuss Warner Bros. Discovery’s licensing of a large collection of DC films to Netflix and whether sending A-list content to Netflix is sustainable for the other streamers. Matt finishes the show with a prediction on where Jon Stewart will land a new show.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 10

Zach Charbonnet, Quentin Johnston, Jonnu Smith, and Joshua Dobbs are just some of the must-add players this week!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Non-QB Buy, Sell, or Hold? Plus, Culture Collision With Raphael Mosley.

Mike and Jesse also chat about the vintage football market

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

‘Morally Corrupt’ on the BravoCon Red Carpet!

Featuring interviews with Andy Cohen, Ashley Darby, Monica Garcia, and more!

By Chelsea Stark-Jones

Bayern Win in Dortmund, Thanks to Another Kane Hat Trick

Plus, Ryan and Musa discuss Fluminense’s victory in their first Copa Libertadores

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

The ‘Echo’ Trailer, the Maybe Twilight of Prestige TV, and ‘Nada’

Chris and Andy talk about how ‘Echo’ will be released under the studio’s new "Marvel Spotlight" banner for content without "larger MCU continuity" and discuss the New Yorker article about the end of prestige TV

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

A Shocking Biden Poll, Bobby Knight Obits, and Weekend Audio

Plus, HBO has a message for its TV critics, one that folks really may not like

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker