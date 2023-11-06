Why Batman and Everything Else Is Coming to Netflix

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss how the non-Netflix streaming services can survive in a Netflix-dominated world. They discuss Warner Bros. Discovery’s licensing of a large collection of DC films to Netflix and whether sending A-list content to Netflix is sustainable for the other streamers. Matt finishes the show with a prediction on where Jon Stewart will land a new show.
