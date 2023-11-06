Week 9 Recap: Kansas City’s Defense Continues to Impress, Bills Fall to 5-4, and Stroud’s Historic Performance



Nora and Steven recap Week 9, beginning with another impressive showing from the Chiefs defense, this time over the Dolphins. Then, they talk about the Bengals’ continued ascension in the AFC with their fourth straight victory, this time over the Bills (22:11). They then move on to winners and losers, where they discuss the Ravens dominating the Seahawks and the Eagles continuing to roll and taking control in the division with their win over the Cowboys (36:02). They wrap up by talking about Joshua Dobbs’s improbable performance, which led the Vikings to a win over the Falcons, and C.J. Stroud’s historic performance in a win over the Buccaneers (1:09:28).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Social: Eduardo Ocampo and Kiera Givens

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

