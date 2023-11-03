 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 5, ‘Invincible’ Season 2 Premiere, and Marvel in Crisis

The Midnight Boys also give all of their thoughts on the bombshell Variety article about the crisis at Marvel

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
The Midnight Boys return to give you an extra special pod breaking down their instant reactions to the latest episode of Loki (06:35). Then they give all of their thoughts on the bombshell Variety article about the crisis at Marvel (41:28). And later, they give their thoughts on the long-awaited Season 2 premiere of Invincible (63:55).

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

