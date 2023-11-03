‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 5, ‘Invincible’ Season 2 Premiere, and Marvel in Crisis

The Midnight Boys return to give you an extra special pod breaking down their instant reactions to the latest episode of Loki (06:35). Then they give all of their thoughts on the bombshell Variety article about the crisis at Marvel (41:28). And later, they give their thoughts on the long-awaited Season 2 premiere of Invincible (63:55).
Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts