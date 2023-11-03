 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ube

Rachel Khong and Priya Krishna join to discuss (and cook using) one of the trendiest purple tubers you’ll hear about this year: ube.

By Chris Ying

Chris is joined by special guests Rachel Khong and Priya Krishna to discuss (and cook with!) one of the trendiest purple tubers you’ll hear about this year: ube. In this episode, the Recipe Club puts Brandi Yamada’s recipe for Sweet Potato Haupia Squares through the ringer. Rachel had to make her version in under 20 minutes, Chris makes his in a slow cooker, and Priya had to make her version using only shelf-stable ingredients.

Host: Chris Ying
Guests: Rachel Khong and Priya Krishna
Producers: Gabi Marler, Ira Chute, Cory McConnell, and Victoria Valencia
Editor: Richard Parks

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

