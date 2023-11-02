‘Golden Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Episode 6 Recaps

Juliet returns with cohost Callie Curry to discuss all the happenings of both The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Episode 6. First with Golden Bachelor, the ladies discuss Hometowns! They talk about Theresa’s family and Gerry’s awkward interaction with the kids (4:57); Faith’s glamping style, hometown, and family (14:55); and, lastly, Leslie’s hometown and family (22:52). They also discuss the Rose Ceremony and the cliff-hanger of who will be the top two finalists (31:54). Next, the ladies talk Paradise, starting with Rachel and yet another failed connection with Brayden (36:45), Kat and Tanner’s breakup, and the drama that is Kat (39:00). Lastly, they discuss Kat’s confrontation with Eliza about Aaron B. (43:21) and Becca and Brayden’s tantric date (51:26).
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
