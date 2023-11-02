 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Golden Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Episode 6 Recaps

We’re talking all of this week’s ‘Bachelor’ news!

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
ABC


Juliet returns with cohost Callie Curry to discuss all the happenings of both The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Episode 6. First with Golden Bachelor, the ladies discuss Hometowns! They talk about Theresa’s family and Gerry’s awkward interaction with the kids (4:57); Faith’s glamping style, hometown, and family (14:55); and, lastly, Leslie’s hometown and family (22:52). They also discuss the Rose Ceremony and the cliff-hanger of who will be the top two finalists (31:54). Next, the ladies talk Paradise, starting with Rachel and yet another failed connection with Brayden (36:45), Kat and Tanner’s breakup, and the drama that is Kat (39:00). Lastly, they discuss Kat’s confrontation with Eliza about Aaron B. (43:21) and Becca and Brayden’s tantric date (51:26).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Bachelor Party

The Latest

What Are We Going to Watch in 2024? Plus, More Marvel Problems.

HBO CEO Casey Bloys used fake Twitter accounts to clap back at TV critics, ‘White Lotus’ and ‘Euphoria’ won’t be released until 2025, and more

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

The Rise and Fall of a Card Business. Plus, Chris McGill Joins for a Market Update and NBA MVP Breakdown.

Mike and Jesse chat about Card Shop Live before Chris McGill joins for some NBA talk!

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Should Reality Stars Have a Union? With Bethenny Frankel

The former Bravo star joins Matt to explain why she is pushing for the unionization of reality TV and how a union could protect reality stars

By Matthew Belloni

Francis Ngannou Has Two Options for His Next Opponent. Plus, UFC São Paulo Preview, and Ian Garry Gets Kicked Out of Leon Edwards’s Gym!

The guys discuss Saturday’s main event between Derrick Lewis and Jailton Almeida, possible opponents for Paul Felder in his UFC return, and the beef between Leon Edwards and Ian Machado Garry

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Gilbert Arenas on Playing Against Great Defenders, Evolving Into an NBA Superstar, and the Lakers’ Overreliance on LeBron James

Three-time NBA All-Star Arenas also talks about what Jordan Poole needs to do if he wants to successfully lead the Washington Wizards

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

WWE Crown Jewel Preview 

David and Kaz discuss another big announcement from Tony Khan and much more

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide