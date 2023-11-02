Should Reality Stars Have a Union? With Bethenny Frankel



Matt is joined by entrepreneur, media personality, and former Bravo star Bethenny Frankel to discuss the abusive and oppressive working conditions on reality shows, the mistreatment of their participants, and why she is pushing for the unionization of reality TV. She discusses why a union is the best way to protect reality TV stars, the forces preventing this from happening, and how she sees her role in this process. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about Disney’s buyout of Hulu.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Bethenny Frankel

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

