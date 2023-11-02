 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Should Reality Stars Have a Union? With Bethenny Frankel

The former Bravo star joins Matt to explain why she is pushing for the unionization of reality TV and how a union could protect reality stars

By Matthew Belloni
“Bad Cinderella” Broadway Opening Night Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage


Matt is joined by entrepreneur, media personality, and former Bravo star Bethenny Frankel to discuss the abusive and oppressive working conditions on reality shows, the mistreatment of their participants, and why she is pushing for the unionization of reality TV. She discusses why a union is the best way to protect reality TV stars, the forces preventing this from happening, and how she sees her role in this process. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about Disney’s buyout of Hulu.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Bethenny Frankel
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Francis Ngannou Has Two Options for His Next Opponent. Plus, UFC São Paulo Preview, and Ian Garry Gets Kicked Out of Leon Edwards’s Gym!

The guys discuss Saturday’s main event between Derrick Lewis and Jailton Almeida, possible opponents for Paul Felder in his UFC return, and the beef between Leon Edwards and Ian Machado Garry

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Gilbert Arenas on Playing Against Great Defenders, Evolving Into an NBA Superstar, and the Lakers’ Overreliance on LeBron James

Three-time NBA All-Star Arenas also talks about what Jordan Poole needs to do if he wants to successfully lead the Washington Wizards

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

WWE Crown Jewel Preview 

David and Kaz discuss another big announcement from Tony Khan and much more

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Mailbag: Ange Postecoglou, Surprises This Season, Ultimate Free-Kick Takers, and More

Plus, Musa and Ryan answer questions about Lyon and Ajax’s struggles, Pep Guardiola and the new tactical terms that everyone is talking about, and Arsenal’s season so far

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Wagatha Christie Documentary

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Ian Wright, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss the new documentary ‘Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story’ on Disney+

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ian Wright

Bob Knight Was Larger Than Life in Indiana. He Still Is.

Knight died Wednesday at age 83. He’ll be remembered as one of the winningest coaches in basketball history, a figure known for his temper and bullying, and a man whose influence will reverberate across Indiana for generations.

By Matt Dollinger