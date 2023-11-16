 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Potential Backfires in the Actors AI Deal

Justine Bateman joins to discuss the new SAG-AFTRA contract

By Matthew Belloni
Supporters of SAG-AFTRA picket in front of Netflix, as negotiations continue during the strike Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Justine Bateman—writer, director, producer, former actress, and SAG-AFTRA negotiation committee consultant on the use of AI—to discuss the protections established against the use of AI in the new SAG-AFTRA deal. She voices criticisms of the AI portion of the contract, and highlights potential loopholes that could significantly affect working actors and permanently alter the future of filmmaking. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the upcoming release of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Justine Bateman
Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Eagles-Chiefs With EJ Smith, and Sixers Check-in With Chris Ryan

The Super Bowl rematch is upon us. How is Jalen Hurts’s knee feeling?

By Sheil Kapadia and Chris Ryan

‘Golden Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Episode 8 Recaps

Juliet and Callie discuss Gerry’s fantasy suite dates and theorize about the final rose

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Topps Chrome Update Breakdown and Is Football a Bad investment?

Plus, Obi-Wan’s a failure and answering mailbag questions

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

The Death of Bellator, Tom Aspinall’s P4P Rankings Debut, and Why Jon Jones Vs. Francis Ngannou Might Still Happen!

Plus, the guys take Discord questions about Alex Pereira’s legendary run, Ian Garry’s beef with Team Renegade, and more

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

‘A Murder at the End of the World’ and ‘The Killer’

Plus, talk of Pedro Pascal possibly being cast as Reed Richards in the next ‘Fantastic Four’ movie and the ‘Madame Web’ trailer

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Rasheed Wallace on Why the NBA Prioritizes Scoring, Perception vs. Reality With Media Narratives, and Winning a Title With the Pistons

Four-time NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace also talks about what it was like getting traded by the Washington Bullets after his rookie year and playing for the Portland Trail Blazers

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell