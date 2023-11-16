Potential Backfires in the Actors AI Deal



Matt is joined by Justine Bateman—writer, director, producer, former actress, and SAG-AFTRA negotiation committee consultant on the use of AI—to discuss the protections established against the use of AI in the new SAG-AFTRA deal. She voices criticisms of the AI portion of the contract, and highlights potential loopholes that could significantly affect working actors and permanently alter the future of filmmaking. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about the upcoming release of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Justine Bateman

Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

