‘Golden Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Episode 8 Recaps



Juliet joins forces with co-host Callie Curry to break down all the drama from the eighth episodes of The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. Juliet and Callie examine how they feel about America’s grandpa going to the fantasy suites (00:45), theorize about how viewers might be getting tricked regarding Gerry’s final rose (8:15), debate the difficulty of spelunking (15:00), and discuss the awkwardness of Theresa’s horseback-riding date (22:00). While talking Bachelor in Paradise, the ladies chat about Aven’s rapidly plunging stock (32:18), cringe over the least-funny roast in the world (38:40), question why Tyler has yet to be exposed (44:00), and more!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Producer: Devon Manze

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

