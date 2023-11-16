The Death of Bellator, Tom Aspinall’s P4P Rankings Debut, and Why Jon Jones Vs. Francis Ngannou Might Still Happen!



Still buzzing from last weekend’s UFC 295, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy have a lot to get into on today’s show. First, the guys discuss this weekend’s final Bellator card and why the energy (or lack thereof) surrounding Bellator 301 is symbolic of the promotion’s entire existence. Then, the guys break down their latest pound-for-pound rankings before taking Discord questions about Alex Pereira’s legendary run, Ian Garry’s beef with Team Renegade, how the Saudis could convince Dana White to make the fight of the century, and more. Plus, a classic game of Buy or Sell.

TOPICS:

Intro (00:00)

The end of Bellator (03:07)

Why Bellator doesn’t invoke the same nostalgia Strikeforce does (08:49)

Saturday’s Paul Craig vs. Brendan Allen card at The Apex (21:02)

Ariel’s conundrum with getting Tom Aspinall into his November pound-for-pound rankings (24:19)

UFC fighters we feel most emotionally connected to (37:38)

How the Saudis could get Dana White to make Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou (57:30)

Buy or Sell (01:05:09)

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

