Deshaun Watson’s Season-Ending Surgery, Bills Have a New OC, and a Bengals-Ravens Preview



Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz open by reacting to the news of Deshaun Watson having season-ending surgery and what this does for the Browns’ future. Then, they break down the Bills’ issues and whether firing Ken Dorsey will solve their issues. They finish the episode by previewing the TNF matchup between the Ravens and Bengals.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

