Deshaun Watson’s Season-Ending Surgery, Bills Have a New OC, and a Bengals-Ravens Preview

Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz open by reacting to the news of Deshaun Watson having season-ending surgery and what this does for the Browns’ future. Then, they break down the Bills’ issues and whether firing Ken Dorsey will solve their issues. They finish the episode by previewing the TNF matchup between the Ravens and Bengals.
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo
