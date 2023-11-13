Bob Iger’s Year One: Highs, Lows, and Marvel Woes



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss one year of Bob Iger 2.0 and his latest comments surrounding the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report, including more aggressive cost-cutting measures, quantity vs. quality criticism of the film and TV division, and their promising streaming subscriber gains. Matt finishes the show with a prediction on the fate of Warner Bros. Discovery’s unreleased movie, Coyote vs. Acme.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

