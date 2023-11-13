 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bob Iger’s Year One: Highs, Lows, and Marvel Woes

Matt and Lucas Shaw also talk about Iger’s recent comments on quantity vs. quality

By Matthew Belloni
Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss one year of Bob Iger 2.0 and his latest comments surrounding the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report, including more aggressive cost-cutting measures, quantity vs. quality criticism of the film and TV division, and their promising streaming subscriber gains. Matt finishes the show with a prediction on the fate of Warner Bros. Discovery’s unreleased movie, Coyote vs. Acme.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

