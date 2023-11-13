 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Three New Thanksgiving Traditions and So You Wanna … Be a Football Film Analyst? With Ben Solak

Dave delivers his annual rant on pumpkin pie before Ben Solak joins to discuss work-life balance, how he got into his career, and more

By Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and Ben Solak

Dave starts the episode off with three Thanksgiving foods he thinks should be replaced, including his annual anti–pumpkin pie rant and a controversial protein replacement.

Dave is joined later in the episode by Ben Solak, host of The Play Sheet, to discuss how Ben became one of the foremost football film analysts in the country. The two also touch on work-life balance (and why Ben isn’t sure he wants to work for an NFL team) and how Ben’s upbringing played a role in his career path.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Ben Solak
Producers: Victoria Valencia and Euno Lee

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

The Three Biggest Takeaways From ‘The Marvels’

The latest MCU movie had a lackluster launch at the box office, but has big implications for the future of Marvel Studios

By Daniel Chin
New York Jets v Las Vegas Raiders
Play

Can the Jets Make the Playoffs, Giants’ No. 1 Pick Chances, and What’s Justin Fields’s Future in Chicago?

John Jastremski reacts to the Jets and Giants, Brian Barrett and James White break down the issues at quarterback for the Patriots, and Jason Goff and Adam Amin talk about Justin Fields’s future in Chicago

By John Jastremski, Brian Barrett, and 1 more

“Shout-Out to the Blocked Contacts”

Jason and Adam Amin look around the NFL quarterback landscape, discuss Adam’s day-to-day as a sports broadcaster, and get into what’s next for the NBA and how the league can improve itself

By Jason Goff

Week 10 Recap: C.J. Stroud’s MVP Case, Josh Dobbs Does It Again, and a Jameis Cameo

The guys discuss Jameis Winston’s unsurprising stat line and what’s going on with Trevor Lawrence

By Danny Kelly and Danny Heifetz

Week 10 Recap: Stroud Outduels Burrow, the Ravens Blow Another Fourth-Quarter Lead, and the Vikings Win Their Fifth Game in a Row

Nora and Steven run through their winners and losers of the week, including the 49ers, Ravens, Commanders, and more

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Where We Left Off on ‘The Crown’ Season 5 and Season 6 Preview

Jo and Amanda discuss their favorite performances and moments from Season 5, then preview Season 6

By Joanna Robinson and Amanda Dobbins