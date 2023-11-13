Three New Thanksgiving Traditions and So You Wanna … Be a Football Film Analyst? With Ben Solak

Dave starts the episode off with three Thanksgiving foods he thinks should be replaced, including his annual anti–pumpkin pie rant and a controversial protein replacement.
Dave is joined later in the episode by Ben Solak, host of The Play Sheet, to discuss how Ben became one of the foremost football film analysts in the country. The two also touch on work-life balance (and why Ben isn’t sure he wants to work for an NFL team) and how Ben’s upbringing played a role in his career path.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Ben Solak
Producers: Victoria Valencia and Euno Lee
