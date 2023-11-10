 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sweet Potato Pie

Malcolm Livingston II joins to share a remarkable, hero-worthy recipe he developed

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave and Chris are joined by special guest Malcolm Livingston II to take a deep holiday dive into sweet potato pie. Malcolm shares a remarkable recipe he developed (you will be a holiday hero if you make this!), which Dave tries to make in the microwave in less than 15 minutes, and Chris challenges himself to make handmade agar-agar for his version.

Hosts: David Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Malcolm Livingston II
Producers: Gabi Marler, Ira Chute, Victoria Valencia, and Cory McConnell
Editor: Richard Parks

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

