Dave and Chris are joined by special guest Malcolm Livingston II to take a deep holiday dive into sweet potato pie. Malcolm shares a remarkable recipe he developed (you will be a holiday hero if you make this!), which Dave tries to make in the microwave in less than 15 minutes, and Chris challenges himself to make handmade agar-agar for his version.
Hosts: David Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Malcolm Livingston II
Producers: Gabi Marler, Ira Chute, Victoria Valencia, and Cory McConnell
Editor: Richard Parks
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts