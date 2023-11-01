 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders Fire Josh McDaniels, Trade Deadline Recap, and Steelers-Titans Preview

How Vegas moves forward after cleaning house

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images


Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz open by reacting to the news that Las Vegas fired HC Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler, and OC Mick Lombardi and discussing how the Raiders can move forward. Then, they reflect on the NFL trade deadline and discuss the deal for Chase Young, Montez Sweat, and Leonard Williams. They finish the episode by previewing the TNF matchup between the Titans and Steelers.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

