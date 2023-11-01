Raiders Fire Josh McDaniels, Trade Deadline Recap, and Steelers-Titans Preview



Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz open by reacting to the news that Las Vegas fired HC Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler, and OC Mick Lombardi and discussing how the Raiders can move forward. Then, they reflect on the NFL trade deadline and discuss the deal for Chase Young, Montez Sweat, and Leonard Williams. They finish the episode by previewing the TNF matchup between the Titans and Steelers.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS