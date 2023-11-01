The Reboot Era and TV’s IP Obsession



Matt is joined by former NBC and Fox executive Preston Beckman to discuss if the TV revival is a viable option for TV networks nowadays. Do networks see pre-branded properties like Frasier as more important than ever, or are they a vestige of a past era on its last leg? They also discuss the art of pilot recastings, if Friends will ever be revived, the state of the binge model, and if TV scheduling is more or less important than ever. Matt finishes the show with a prediction on the World Series.

