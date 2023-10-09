 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 5 Recap: Another Impressive Niners Performance, the Bengals Bounce Back, and the Jaguars Go 2-0 in London

Nora and Steven also cover their Week 5 winners and losers and talk about the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, New England Patriots, and more

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images


Nora and Steven start by discussing the Niners’ dominant win over the Cowboys, and discuss whether the Niners are the clear best team in the NFL. Then, they get to their Week 5 winners and losers, and talk about the Eagles, Jets, Patriots, and more (26:04), before wrapping up with the take purge (1:23:30).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Social: Kiera Givens and Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

