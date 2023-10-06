 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Parisian Gnocchi

Special guest Wylie Dufresne stops by to cook and discuss one of his favorite holiday recipes: Parisian gnocchi

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave and Chris are joined by special guest Wylie Dufresne to cook and discuss one of his favorite holiday recipes: Parisian gnocchi! Wylie explains the original recipe, then Dave and Chris describe their self-prescribed fusions for Japanese and Beijing-style fusions, respectively. Finally, Wylie recounts his experience turning his own recipe into “pizza.”

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Wylie Dufresne
Producers: Gabi Marler, Ira Chute, Victoria Valencia, and Cory McConnell

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Recipe Club

The Latest

The History of Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Alicia Keys’s Tea Brand, and Tasting Pringles and Caviar

Plus, Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail!

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

The Horror Oscars and ‘The Exorcist: Believer’

Sean and Chris discuss how David Gordon Green’s career has been defined by horror franchises

By Sean Fennessey and Chris Ryan

How Madusa Blazed Her Own Trail in Pro Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa is a pioneer for modern women’s wrestling who has spent her career being the change that she wants to see in the (pro wrestling) world

By Nadine Smith

In a Game of Inches, the Eagles Are Taking a Whole Damn Yard With the “Tush Push”

Philadelphia popularized this play during its Super Bowl run last season and has been running it to great effect in 2023. But the Eagles aren’t the only team that can do it—they’re just the one that’s willing to try it the most.

By Steven Ruiz

After ‘Ahsoka,’ What’s Next for the ‘Star Wars’ Mandoverse?

How and where will the Disney+ stories of ‘Ahsoka,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ and ‘Skeleton Crew’ intersect?

By Daniel Chin

DK IS BACK! 49ers-Cowboys, Mahomes’s Slump, and a Bad Vibes Check-In (More “MMMBop”)

Plus, talk of the extremely weird QB play this season, DK recounts his time in Greece, and more

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more