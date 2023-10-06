Dave and Chris are joined by special guest Wylie Dufresne to cook and discuss one of his favorite holiday recipes: Parisian gnocchi! Wylie explains the original recipe, then Dave and Chris describe their self-prescribed fusions for Japanese and Beijing-style fusions, respectively. Finally, Wylie recounts his experience turning his own recipe into “pizza.”
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Wylie Dufresne
Producers: Gabi Marler, Ira Chute, Victoria Valencia, and Cory McConnell
