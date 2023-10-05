Live Sports on Max, and the Inevitable All-In-One App



Matt is joined by JB Perrette, president and CEO of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery, to discuss WBD’s simulcasting live sports option on its streaming platform, Max; why they’re doing this; growing direct to consumer without turning their back on linear channels; where the future of live sports is; maintaining a relationship with cable carriers; how this will affect Warner Bros. Discovery’s bid for NBA rights; and more. Matt finishes the show with a prediction for the opening weekend of The Exorcist: Believer.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: JB Perrette

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

