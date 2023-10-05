 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live Sports on Max, and the Inevitable All-In-One App

Plus, Matt’s prediction for the opening weekend of ‘The Exorcist: Believer’

By Matthew Belloni
HBO Max And The Idol Photo Illustrations Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Matt is joined by JB Perrette, president and CEO of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery, to discuss WBD’s simulcasting live sports option on its streaming platform, Max; why they’re doing this; growing direct to consumer without turning their back on linear channels; where the future of live sports is; maintaining a relationship with cable carriers; how this will affect Warner Bros. Discovery’s bid for NBA rights; and more. Matt finishes the show with a prediction for the opening weekend of The Exorcist: Believer.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: JB Perrette
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

