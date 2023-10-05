What Are the Patriots Doing? Grift or No Grift? Plus, Cooper Kupp and Jonathan Taylor Returning.

Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz open by doing a deep dive on the Patriots, why their rebuilding is failing, and Bill Belichick’s decision-making. They continue by discussing the NFL’s top scams. To conclude the episode, they talk about the return of players coming off the IL, like Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp.
