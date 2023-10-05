 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What Are the Patriots Doing? Grift or No Grift? Plus, Cooper Kupp and Jonathan Taylor Returning.

Why is the Patriots’ rebuild failing? What’s going on with Bill Belichick’s decision-making? Who’s off the IL? And more!

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz open by doing a deep dive on the Patriots, why their rebuilding is failing, and Bill Belichick’s decision-making. They continue by discussing the NFL’s top scams. To conclude the episode, they talk about the return of players coming off the IL, like Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

‌Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

