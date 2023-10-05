The One Tailgate Dish to Rule Them All, What Dave Buys at the Korean Grocery Store, and L.A. Vs. Philadelphia Sandwiches



Dave kicks off the pod remotely from Washington, D.C., where he’s spent the week on assignment with the Thursday Night Football team.

The episode begins with some Majordomo updates and the three things he always buys at the Korean grocery store. Dave and Chris also break down their favorite places to get prepared foods, produce, and frozen goods among the different Asian supermarkets.

Pro Football Food Weekly kicks off with a big announcement before getting into a matchup between Washington, D.C., and Chicago. The week’s upset alert gets into a heavyweight bout between Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

The episode rounds out with an Ask Dave about tailgating. Dave talks about the one dish that is easily prepared ahead of time and sure to please a crowd at any gathering.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Producers: Victoria Valencia and Euno Lee

Additional Production Supervision: Cory McConnell

