‘Ahsoka’ Episode 8 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys are back to weigh in on the season finale of ‘Ahsoka’

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Disney+


The Midnight Boys are back to weigh in on the season finale of Ahsoka (00:00). It’s time to see what went down in a galaxy far, far away, as well as get to what the future of Ahsoka’s story may be!

Be sure to check out the first-ever Ringer-Verse live show happening in L.A. on October 30! You can get your tickets here.

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

