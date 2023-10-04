‘Ahsoka’ Episode 8 Instant Reactions



The Midnight Boys are back to weigh in on the season finale of Ahsoka (00:00). It’s time to see what went down in a galaxy far, far away, as well as get to what the future of Ahsoka’s story may be!

Be sure to check out the first-ever Ringer-Verse live show happening in L.A. on October 30!

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

