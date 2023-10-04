Influencers Don’t Need Hollywood Anymore



Matt is joined by journalist and author Taylor Lorenz to discuss how influencers and the creator economy have both benefited and suffered from the strike, the relationship between Hollywood and digital creators, the goal of the modern influencer, the best platforms for monetization, and much more. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction on Naked Attraction, the newest reality show added to the Max streaming service.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Taylor Lorenz

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

