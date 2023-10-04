 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Influencers Don’t Need Hollywood Anymore

Plus, Matt makes a prediction for ‘Naked Attraction’

By Matthew Belloni
The Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment Gala Presented By Lifetime - Arrivals Photo by Momodu Mansaray/FilmMagic


Matt is joined by journalist and author Taylor Lorenz to discuss how influencers and the creator economy have both benefited and suffered from the strike, the relationship between Hollywood and digital creators, the goal of the modern influencer, the best platforms for monetization, and much more. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction on Naked Attraction, the newest reality show added to the Max streaming service.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Taylor Lorenz
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

‘Ahsoka’ Episode 8 Instant Reactions 

The Midnight Boys are back to weigh in on the season finale of ‘Ahsoka’

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

2023-24 NBA Preseason Power Rankings

The Bucks and Celtics will look drastically different, the Nuggets could look the same, and who knows what to expect from the Sixers? We rank and tier all 30 teams as the regular season approaches.

By Kevin O'Connor

How Did ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Become One of the Most Comforting Shows on TV?

The hit Hulu whodunit is a comedy that features exquisite interior design, beloved guest stars, and a bulldog named Winnie. But it’s also, um, a show about murder?

By Brian Phillips
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 3, 2023
Play

Speidi’s Beginnings With Agent Adam Gelvan

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are joined by their old agent Adam Gelvan from Octagon to discuss his job, his favorite Speidi moments, and the rise of social media

By Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Manchester United v Galatasaray A.S.: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24
Play

What If VAR Never Existed?

James and Reuben Pinder also discuss some of the biggest talking points from the weekend, such as Aston Villa’s six-goal hammering of Brighton, Chelsea’s quality, and Kai Havertz’s ceiling

By James Lawrence Allcott

“What Helps a Culture? Telling the Truth!”

Jason talks about what’s at stake for Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears’ matchup with the Washington Commanders, and the Chicago Bulls’ media day appearance

By Jason Goff