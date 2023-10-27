Town Hall: Hasan Minhaj, a SAG Stalemate, and Apple’s Scorsese Bet



Welcome back to Town Hall! Matt and Craig answer a slew of listener questions about why Hasan Minhaj lost the Daily Show job, stories from inside the strike negotiation rooms, whether Hollywood would ramp up during the holidays if SAG-AFTRA reaches a deal in the next few weeks, consolidation in the entertainment industry, and Taylor Swift’s Argylle rumor. Later, they give a prediction for Five Nights at Freddy’s.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify