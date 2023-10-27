Dave and Chris are joined by special guest Dave Arnold to run up the score on his very own Game-Day Pork Chili recipe! This is one of those recipes that you can make a huge batch of and be everyone’s favorite tailgate buddy. But, as usual, the Recipe Club isn’t going to take the easy way out. Dave does a Caribbean-inspired spin based on the true story of Jamaican oxtail, Chris tried an Italian-style fusion, and the guys—kind as ever—insisted that Dave Arnold turn this pork chili dish into a cocktail.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guests: Dave Arnold

Producers: Gabi Marler, Ira Chute, Victoria Valencia, and Cory McConnell

Editor: Richard Parks

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts