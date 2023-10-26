Why Are Offenses Down? Plus, Kevin Byard Traded to the Eagles, and a Bucs-Bills Preview.

Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz open by analyzing why NFL offenses are scoring fewer points this season. Then, they discuss Kevin Byard being traded to the Eagles, the potential Titans fire sale, and what teams could be sellers at the trade deadline. They finish the episode by previewing the TNF matchup between the Bills and Buccaneers.
