Why Are Offenses Down? Plus, Kevin Byard Traded to the Eagles, and a Bucs-Bills Preview.

Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz also discuss teams that could be sellers at the trade deadline

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Buffalo Bills (25) Vs. New England Patriots (29) At Gillette Stadium Photo by Tanner Pearson/The Boston Globe via Getty Images


Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz open by analyzing why NFL offenses are scoring fewer points this season. Then, they discuss Kevin Byard being traded to the Eagles, the potential Titans fire sale, and what teams could be sellers at the trade deadline. They finish the episode by previewing the TNF matchup between the Bills and Buccaneers.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Kiera Givens

