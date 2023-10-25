Marvel’s Post-‘Avengers’ Mismanagement



Matt is joined by The Ringer’s Joanna Robinson to talk about the reasons behind Marvel’s decline and whether the superhero era in general has reached its natural end or whether a resurgence is possible. They discuss Marvel’s brand oversaturation, its messy foray into television, its visual effects issues, what it will do about Jonathan Majors, whether the original stars need to come back, and Marvel president Kevin Feige’s future with the company.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Joanna Robinson

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

