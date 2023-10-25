 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marvel’s Post-‘Avengers’ Mismanagement

A messy venture into TV hasn’t helped Marvel, but it could also be that the superhero era has simply reached its end

By Matthew Belloni
Matt is joined by The Ringer’s Joanna Robinson to talk about the reasons behind Marvel’s decline and whether the superhero era in general has reached its natural end or whether a resurgence is possible. They discuss Marvel’s brand oversaturation, its messy foray into television, its visual effects issues, what it will do about Jonathan Majors, whether the original stars need to come back, and Marvel president Kevin Feige’s future with the company.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Joanna Robinson
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

