Week 7 Recap: Eagles Defense Shuts Down the Dolphins, Pats Upset the Bills, and Ravens Blow Out the Lions

Nora and Steven talk about their winners and losers for the week, including the Ravens, Patriots, Packers, Raiders, and more

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


Nora and Steven recap Week 7, starting with the Eagles’ impressive victory on Sunday night over the Dolphins (1:01). Then, they talk about their winners and losers for the week, including the Ravens, Patriots, Packers, Raiders, and more (20:20), before finishing up with the take purge (1:25:15).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Social: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

