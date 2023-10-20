 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Golden Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Episode 4 Recaps

Juliet and Callie discuss all the happenings on both ‘The Golden Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Episode 4

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
ABC


Juliet returns with cohost Callie Curry to discuss all the happenings on both The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Episode 4. First up, Golden Bachelor—the ladies discuss Gary and Leslie’s adventurous date (5:24), who the ladies are liking and disliking, the drama, and of course their pickle ball MVP (24:54). They also discuss the Never Have I Ever game (27:58) and who they think will be the next Golden Bachelorette (31:28). On the Paradise side, the ladies talk about Rachel’s not-so-great Bachelor experience and her drama with Mr. Double Denim Ken, Sean (35:56), John Henry impressions (42:23), Eliza’s date with John (45:23), Kat’s outburst (47:43), and more.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Bachelor Party

The Latest

Week 7 Matchups: Dolphins-Eagles, Why NFL Offenses Stink, and the Chiefs Are Boring

They discuss system QBs running the league, how the Detroit Lions being awesome is good for the league, the You Don’t Wanna Be Out Here Award, and more

By Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly
Memphis Grizzlies Training Camp
Play

The Ja and Harden Situations, UFC 294, WWE vs. AEW, Guilty Pleasure TV Shows, and Million-Dollar Picks With Howard Beck, Ariel Helwani, and Amanda Dobbins

We’re talking Morant, Harden, the sense of urgency creeping up on the Cavaliers, Ben Simmons in Brooklyn, the future of boxing, and much more!

By Bill Simmons, Ariel Helwani, and 2 more

‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 3 Recap: Introductions and Reintroductions

Halfway through its second season, the MCU series has expanded its ensemble, but some crucial characters are still getting short shrift

By Daniel Chin

NBA TV Rights and Players Owning Teams With Rich Paul

We’re talking Klutch’s new deal with UTA, Lionel Messi’s unique MLS deal, LeBron James’s business interests, and more

By Matthew Belloni

The Sox Search Is on With Chris Cotillo. Plus, Pats-Bills Preview With Chris Brown.

Brian also takes a couple calls and he and Jamie answer an email, then they both give out their game picks and best bets for Sunday

By Brian Barrett

Tim Duncan Signs Exclusive Deal With Panini and the NBA Market Is Heating Up. Plus, an Interview With Pete Steinberg.

And later, they answer your mailbag questions

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson