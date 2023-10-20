‘Golden Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Episode 4 Recaps



Juliet returns with cohost Callie Curry to discuss all the happenings on both The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Episode 4. First up, Golden Bachelor—the ladies discuss Gary and Leslie’s adventurous date (5:24), who the ladies are liking and disliking, the drama, and of course their pickle ball MVP (24:54). They also discuss the Never Have I Ever game (27:58) and who they think will be the next Golden Bachelorette (31:28). On the Paradise side, the ladies talk about Rachel’s not-so-great Bachelor experience and her drama with Mr. Double Denim Ken, Sean (35:56), John Henry impressions (42:23), Eliza’s date with John (45:23), Kat’s outburst (47:43), and more.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Producer: Jade Whaley

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

