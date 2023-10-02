 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Post-Strike State of TV and Movie Writing

Matt and Lucas Shaw debate whether writers will migrate toward movies as TV production slows down in the wake of the strike

By Matthew Belloni
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-STRIKE Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the business of screenwriting in the wake of the end of the writers strike. Most would agree that “peak TV” is over, and most streamers are cutting back on the amount of television shows they produce each year. Matt and Lucas discuss how this retrenchment will affect the bottom line for writers, and if the slowdown in overall deals will push writers back toward movies. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction about Beyoncé’s and Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert films.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Dame Lillard Trade Takes, NFL Weekend Audio, and the Great Biden Makeover

Plus, recapping the second Republican debate

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Panini Gets a Win! Plus, Bowman Chrome Buyback, MLB Playoffs Preview, and NFL Update.

Mike and Jesse also discuss Topps’ response to the one-of-one errors in Bowman Chrome

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

‘Black AF History’ With Michael Harriot

Writer and political commentator Michael Harriot joins to discuss his new book, book bans, and more

By Bakari Sellers

Bills Statement Win, “Unwritten” NFL Stories, Plus Todd McShay on CJ Stroud, Mac Jones, and Surprising Rookies

Todd McShay joins to talk about the Buffalo Bills, CJ Stroud, and why Shadeur Sanders is special

By Ryen Russillo

The Rated-R Superstar, Adam Copeland, Takes AEW Into a New Era

Plus, David and Kaz talk about the path for Swerve to get to MJF and Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch Extreme Rules takeaways

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

How Jrue Holiday Impacts the Celtics’ Title Chances, James Harden Skipping Media Day, and the Fractured Relationship Between Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers

Plus, the guys give out their Real Ones of the Week

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell