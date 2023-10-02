The Post-Strike State of TV and Movie Writing



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the business of screenwriting in the wake of the end of the writers strike. Most would agree that “peak TV” is over, and most streamers are cutting back on the amount of television shows they produce each year. Matt and Lucas discuss how this retrenchment will affect the bottom line for writers, and if the slowdown in overall deals will push writers back toward movies. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction about Beyoncé’s and Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert films.

