Dame Lillard Trade Takes, NFL Weekend Audio, and the Great Biden Makeover

Bryan and David offer some bonus takes from the second Republican debate, including some jokes from the candidates that didn’t quite stick the landing (00:32). Then, they listen to some of their favorite moments from the weekend in football, including the NFL’s Toy Story broadcast (08:33). Later, they discuss the online coverage of the Damian Lillard trade, Joe Biden’s image makeover, and the launch of CNN Max (28:18). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
