 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dame Lillard Trade Takes, NFL Weekend Audio, and the Great Biden Makeover

Plus, recapping the second Republican debate

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Milwaukee Bucks Media Day Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


Bryan and David offer some bonus takes from the second Republican debate, including some jokes from the candidates that didn’t quite stick the landing (00:32). Then, they listen to some of their favorite moments from the weekend in football, including the NFL’s Toy Story broadcast (08:33). Later, they discuss the online coverage of the Damian Lillard trade, Joe Biden’s image makeover, and the launch of CNN Max (28:18). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

Panini Gets a Win! Plus, Bowman Chrome Buyback, MLB Playoffs Preview, and NFL Update.

Mike and Jesse also discuss Topps’ response to the one-of-one errors in Bowman Chrome

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

‘Black AF History’ With Michael Harriot

Writer and political commentator Michael Harriot joins to discuss his new book, book bans, and more

By Bakari Sellers

Bills Statement Win, “Unwritten” NFL Stories, Plus Todd McShay on CJ Stroud, Mac Jones, and Surprising Rookies

Todd McShay joins to talk about the Buffalo Bills, CJ Stroud, and why Shadeur Sanders is special

By Ryen Russillo

The Rated-R Superstar, Adam Copeland, Takes AEW Into a New Era

Plus, David and Kaz talk about the path for Swerve to get to MJF and Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch Extreme Rules takeaways

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

How Jrue Holiday Impacts the Celtics’ Title Chances, James Harden Skipping Media Day, and the Fractured Relationship Between Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers

Plus, the guys give out their Real Ones of the Week

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

‘Gen V,’ ‘The Gold’ Episode 4, and ‘Leave the World Behind’ Trailer

Plus, Chris gets a second opinion on a recent squabble about stop sign etiquette

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald