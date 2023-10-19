Best Trade Deadline Fits, Jalen Ramsey’s Return, and Saints-Jaguars Preview

Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz open by trying to find a home for players who could be traded by this year’s trade deadline. Then they discuss the latest in the news cycle, including Mecole Hardman being traded to the Chiefs and Jalen Ramsey returning to practice, and preview the TNF matchup between the Jaguars and Saints.
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
