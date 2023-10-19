 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Best Trade Deadline Fits, Jalen Ramsey’s Return, and Saints-Jaguars Preview

Plus, trying to find a home for players who could be traded by this year’s trade deadline

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Miami Dolphins Training Camp Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz open by trying to find a home for players who could be traded by this year’s trade deadline. Then they discuss the latest in the news cycle, including Mecole Hardman being traded to the Chiefs and Jalen Ramsey returning to practice, and preview the TNF matchup between the Jaguars and Saints.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

The Latest

SAG Strike Updates, ‘Lessons in Chemistry,’ and ‘Beckham’ Director Fisher Stevens

Chris and Andy discuss the ongoing actors strike and Brie Larson’s new show

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Marriage and Parenthood With Jada Pinkett Smith

Bakari Sellers is joined by actress, host, and author Jada Pinkett Smith to discuss her new memoir, ‘Worthy’

By Bakari Sellers

Planning for Sting and Rey Mysterio’s Retirements

David and Kaz are back to dive into another loaded week of wrestling. The guys open the show discussing the massive target on AEW champion MJF’s back

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Steph Curry’s Preseason Game-Winner, Jordan Poole’s Revenge Season, and James Harden’s Trade Request Antics

Logan and Raja react to Steph Curry’s preseason game-winner against the Sacramento Kings, Jordan Poole dropping 41 points in three quarters, and whether or not both performances feel like statement games ahead of the regular season

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

COTA Preview, Fallout From Qatar, and What’s Up for Grabs These Last Five Races

Meg and Spanners preview the upcoming Austin Grand Prix and discuss which aspects of the track they look forward to, where Daniel Ricciardo could land this weekend, and how the weather could affect the race at COTA

By Megan Schuster

Tom Heaton – His WEIRD Training Methods and the Inside Scoop of Manchester United ...

The Manchester United goalkeeper also talks about his relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson, his crazy England debut story, and much more

By Ben Foster