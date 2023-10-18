 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lydia and Aaliyah on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5

Callie Curry joins Erika to break down the odd dynamic between Uche, Lydia, and Aaliyah and discuss how bonds are formed on reality TV

By Erika Ramirez and Callie Curry
Netflix


Love Is Blind Season 5 has been an absolutely unhinged ride, with lies, deception, screaming, word-vomiting, paper plate shaming, and only one marriage, but the crux of the season has surely been the bizarre dynamic between Uche, Lydia, and Aaliyah. Erika is joined by Callie Curry from Bachelor Party to talk about the friendship between Lydia and Aaliyah and the bonds that form between people in the pressure-cooker environments on reality television shows.

If you have any thoughts about Love Is Blind Season 5 or about dating a friend’s ex, email us at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

Host: Erika Ramirez
Guest: Callie Curry
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Theme Music: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

