Lydia and Aaliyah on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5



Love Is Blind Season 5 has been an absolutely unhinged ride, with lies, deception, screaming, word-vomiting, paper plate shaming, and only one marriage, but the crux of the season has surely been the bizarre dynamic between Uche, Lydia, and Aaliyah. Erika is joined by Callie Curry from Bachelor Party to talk about the friendship between Lydia and Aaliyah and the bonds that form between people in the pressure-cooker environments on reality television shows.

Host: Erika Ramirez

Guest: Callie Curry

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Theme Music: Devon Renaldo

